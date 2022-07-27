Rajkummar Rao drops loved-up PIC with his ‘Muskurane ki wajah’ Patralekhaa from their Paris vacay

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. Ever since the duo tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, they have left no stone unturned in serving us major couple goals. However, the actor followed the footsteps of his contemporaries from Bollywood and has taken a trip to Paris with wife Patralekhaa. The love birds are painting the city of love red with their mushy pictures. Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle and shared a loved-up pic with Patralekhaa, flaunting his love for the actress. Sharing the picture, the Newton actor penned down the lyrics of the famous song from his movie CityLights. He wrote: “Muskurane ki wajah tum ho.”

In the picture, the adorable couple can be seen taking a selfie in front of one of the seven wonders of the world, the Eiffel Tower in Paris. They couple looked gorgeous together as they stepped out into the city of love. As soon as Rao posted the picture, wifey Patralekhaa dropped a heart emoji in the comment section and we cannot get enough of them.

Have a look at Rajkummar’s post:

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao collaborated together in the 2014 film CityLights directed by Hansal Mehta. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. His last release was the action-thriller Hit: The First Case, alongside Sanya Malhotra. In the film, the actor can be seen essaying the role of a cop. It is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Whereas, Patralekhaa will star next in Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi, in which, they will essay the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The actress will also feature in Amazon Prime Videos' web series, Gulkanda Tales alongside Kunal Kemmu.