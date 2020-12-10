Rajkummar Rao ends his struggle for a right caption for PIC in a quirky way; Ladylove Patralekhaa is amused

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Badhaai Do, recently took to social media to share a picture of him and his problem with his fans.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is an active social media user. To keep his fans entertained, he often shares interesting posts on his social media handles. Now, the actor is facing a major problem while using social media and he has shared his problems with his fans with an epic post. Rajkummar mentioned that every time he cannot come up with a suitable caption for his pictures. Yesterday, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of him wherein he can be seen sitting comfortably and striking a pose.

He can be seen wearing casuals in the latest picture. He wrote about his problem in the caption and it read as, “Where do I find a new caption each time? This is not your problem alone, we all face this. So I thought why not turn this problem into my caption, because often the solution remains hidden within the problem.” Soon after he shared the funny post, his girlfriend Patralekhaa commented on the same, she wrote, “Hahahaha.”

Reacting to Rajkummar’s caption, a fan of the actor wrote, "Wow, you are amazing, and caption too." Another one wrote, "What a thought sir."

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy Second Innings. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. It is scheduled to release next year. He also has Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Badhaai Do co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The actor was last seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo.

Credits :Rajkummar Rao Instagram

