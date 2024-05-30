Rajkummar Rao expresses wish to collaborate with South star Fahadh Faasil; says, 'There's so much to learn from him'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He did several films which became super hits at the box office. In a new interview, Rao called another talented actor Fahadh Faasil one of the finest.

Durin thr interview, Rajkummar praised Fahadh and said that he wanted to collaborate with him someday.

Rajkummar Rao talks about Fahadh Faasil

Speaking to India Today, Rajkummar Rao expressed his admiration for South star Fahadh Faasil. He said that he wanted to collaborate with him as Rao shared, “He's somebody who I have immense respect for and he is such a wonderful actor."

Rajkummar further added, “The kind of films he produces and acts in, there's so much to learn from him. And him saying this, of course, it's an honor. He is one of the finest actors of this country. And I wish someday I would get a chance to work with him.”

Rajkummar Rao reveals losing film overnight to a star kid

In a recent Dharma Productions Interview, Karan Johar discussed unnamed celebrities' claims that being outsiders affects their casting opportunities. He also mentioned that some attributed their lack of roles to not attending parties. Despite attending numerous events, Karan stated he couldn't recall offering roles at any of them.

Responding to this claim, Rajkummar Rao shared that upon his move to Bombay (Mumbai), he received advice to attend parties and build connections. He emphasized that attending parties solely for networking purposes felt disingenuous to him.

Rao disclosed losing a role to a star kid, stating, "In my case, what happened was, I was supposed to do a film. And then I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who's known and happened to be a star kid got that part. I would think, of course, that it's not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you cannot do this; it's unfair."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar was recently seen in Srikanth. The biopic movie is directed by Tushar Hiranandani while the script has been penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

For the unversed, Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.

