Rajkummar Rao to feature in Raaj Shaandilyaa's next laughter riot; Deets Inside

After marking his directorial debut with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl, Raaj Shaandilyaa is all set to give us another laughter riot teaming up with Ronnie Screwvala. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Rajkummar Rao has reportedly joined hands with Raaj Shaandilyaa and Ronnie Screwvala for the same. Rajkummar Rao has previously too managed to tickle our funny bones with films like Bareily Ki Barfi, Stree and his last release Made In China.

The untitled project will also mark Ishrat R Khan's debut as a director. As per the report, When Raaj, Ronnie, and Ishrat sat down to narrate the script to Rajkummar, he fell in love with the comedy of errors. While the actor has given his thumbs-up, paperwork is yet to be done in January. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa is ecstatic about having Rajkummar Rao on board as he feels that the actor perfectly fits into the shoes of his character.

Raaj has also ready to collaborate with Rajkummar in another film in 2020 which revolves around social comedy and the subject of male surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is also busy prepping for his upcoming horror-comedy Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is being directed by Dinesh Vijan and is slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2020. Besides that, he will first be seen kickstarting 2020 with Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang starring opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The film is scheduled for January 31, 2020 release.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

