Rajkummar Rao on his life with Patralekhaa post-wedding: I feel complete now

One of the grand weddings in Bollywood last year was of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. After dating for 11 long years, the duo decided to tie the knot in the presence of close friends and family. The two exchanged the wedding vows on November 15 in Chandigarh. Fans love to see their chemistry and the couple is often seen leaving their followers in awe with their social media PDAs. Though Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been quite busy lately, they often take out quality time to spend with each other.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Rajkummar Rao opened up about his life post marriage with Patralekhaa. The actor said that he feels complete now. “I think we are getting used to it. We both had been busy after the wedding so didn’t get time to figure out the changes. All I would say is that I feel complete now. Love has always been there and it’s growing every day. I think that’s what matters the most. You can name the relationship anything but without love, nothing works, right?,” said Rajkummar.

In terms of work, Rajkummar Rao is currently caught up with Badhaai Do promotions. He will soon be seen in the comedy-drama Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, Rao plays Shardul Thakur, a cop in the 'mahila police station' while Bhumi Pednekar's Suman is a PT teacher. The trailer of the film has already left the audience impressed and excited. Apart from this, Rajkummar also has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao is wife Patralekhaa's part-time photographer and full-time admirer; See the HOT pic

