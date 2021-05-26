Rajkummar Rao joins Amar Kaushik in slamming YouTuber for racist remarks against an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh

Rajkummar Rao joins his Stree director Amar Kaushik by reposting his note on condemning the racist slurs used against an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh by a YouTuber.

Rajkummar Rao has shared the post of Amar Kaushik on Instagram stories calling it ‘Not acceptable’. The post read, “Being ignorant about your own country and its region is stupidity itself, but when that ignorance is expressed offensively, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that it is not acceptable anymore.” Amar Kaushik, who made the post originally has directed Rajkummar Rao in the blockbuster horror-comedy ‘Stree’ and recently spent months shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for his upcoming horror film ‘Bhediya’ with .

A YouTuber called Paras Singh, who goes by the official name ‘Paras Official’ on YouTube uploaded a video on Sunday. In the video, he continued saying racist slurs condemning Arunachal Pradesh and termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a 'non-Indian' and apparently claimed the 'state was a part of China'. His remarks did not go down well with people from the state of Arunachal Pradesh or people from other parts of India condemning the use of racist slurs against the MLA. According to a report in Hindustan Times, DGP RP Upadhayay weighed in on the matter and said, “A case has been registered against Paras for racial hatred and the cybercrime branch in Itanagar is investigating the matter.”

Amar Kaushik has shot ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon at a place called ‘Zero’ in Arunachal Pradesh. Bhediya will take the Maddock films’ horror franchise forward after Stree and Roohi. The film was initially touted to release by the end of this year but now it will release worldwide on 14 April 2022 and mark Varun’s debut in the horror genre.

