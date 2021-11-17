Rajkummar Rao to kick off Anubhav Sinha's Bheed in Lucknow before going on honeymoon with Patralekhaa?

It has been quite an exciting few days for Rajkummar Rao fans as the actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Patralekhaa in an intimate wedding this week. Photos from his wedding have taken over social media and fans are curious to know where the newlyweds would be heading to for their honeymoon. However, amid all the wedding buzz, a report by daily claims that Rajkummar will be heading straight to shoot Anubhav Sinha's Bheed in Lucknow before his honeymoon.

A report in Mid-Day claimed that Raj will be reporting to set just 3 days after his wedding and will be kicking off shoot in Lucknow for Anubhav Sinha's ambitious project. The source that spoke to the daily told that Anubhav had planned the schedule after discussion with Raj and the actor had agreed to honour his commitment before leaving for his honeymoon with Patralekhaa. The report further added that Rajkummar had been prepping for the film all the while and that he will be arriving in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The source told Mid-Day, "Anubhav sir had planned the schedule in such a way that Bheed can kick off immediately after Raj’s wedding. It is one of the director’s most ambitious movies to date. Given the milieu and setting of the film, he felt November and early December would be the best time to shoot it. When the director discussed the schedule with Raj, he understood the time constraints and immediately agreed to honour the commitment before going on a honeymoon with Patralekhaa. The film, owing to its subject, is special to the actor; he was blown away by the script." Reportedly, the schedule of the film will be a start-to-finish one in Lucknow.

Well, if this turns out to be true, then Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's honeymoon may be delayed. Talking about Bheed, it will star Raj in the lead role along with Bhumi Pednekar. When the project was announced, Raj had expressed his excitement for it. He had said in a statement, "I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year. I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation."

Meanwhile, Anubhav had also been a part of the couple's big day in Chandigarh along with Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and others. Photos from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's wedding have left netizens in complete awe of the couple.

Also Read|Rajkummar Rao to star in Anubhav Sinha's hard hitting social drama 'Bheed' backed by Bhushan Kumar