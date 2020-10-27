Rajkummar Rao to kick off Chupke Chupke remake in March 2021 post Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar?

As per a recent report by a national daily, Rajkummar Rao has his kitty full with a couple of projects including Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar, an untitled film with Kriti Sanon and Chupke Chupke remake.

After the COVID 19 induced break, Bollywood stars have resumed work on their various projects and many new announcements have been made. Speaking of this, recently, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to share that they would be kicking off their film Badhaai Do in the new year 2021. The film is a sequel to the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho and hence, fans are looking forward to it. Amid this, reports also came in that Raj will be stepping into the shoes of Dharmendra in the Chupke Chupke remake.

Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor will kick off the Chupke Chupke remake after shooting for Badhaai Do with Bhumi. As per Mumbai Mirror, Rajkummar will be seen stepping into Dharmendra's shoes for the remake of the cult classic and the makers are reportedly hunting for an actor to step into Amitabh Bachchan's role in the remake. Further, it was reported that the script is being readied currently and the cast is also expected to be locked by December. The report stated that Raj may kick off the Chupke Chupke remake after Badhaai Do.

A source quoted to the daily, "The script is undergoing some rewrites as the makers are determined to do justice to the original. They are also in talks with several actors for the role of Sukumar, professor of English masquerading as Parimal and trying to teach botany, enacted by Amitabh Bachchan in the original." Further, the source said that the film will mostly be shot inside a studio.

The script is undergoing some rewrites as the makers are determined to do justice to the original. Source on Chupke Chupke remake

Meanwhile, Rajkummar is currently in Chandigarh with Kriti Sanon to kick off Abhishek Jain's untitled film. The report mentioned that the film will star him and Kriti Sanon as orphans who decide to adopt parents. It will also star Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia. The film is expected to get kicked off soon and the schedule will be a marathon one that will go on till the end of the year.

Apart from this, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Chhalaang with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Zeeshan Ayyub. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 13. Besides, he also will be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Saraf, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra. It will be released on Netflix.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

