Rajkummar Rao kicks off Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT, Sanya Malhotra can't wait to join team.

Rajkummar Rao is headlining yet another exciting film and the actor has already started working on it. Rajkummar along with Sanya Malhotra will be starring in the Hindi remake of the Telugu thriller HIT which released last year. The original was written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and he will be returning to helm the Hindi remake as well.

On Sunday, the official T-series social media handle announced that the film is now officially underway. The Telugu thriller starring Vishwak Sen in the lead revolved around an officer of the 'Homicide Intervention Team' (HIT) doing everything it takes to rescue a woman who goes missing. However, while doing so, he suffers from his own panic attacks.

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra were earlier seen in Ludo but did not share screen space. This will be the first time the audiences will get to see both the talented actors together. Announcing the film kick off, a couple of team photos surfaced with the caption, "The much anticipated Hindi remake, Hit - The First Case begins with a mahurat pooja ceremony."

Sanya Malhotra was ecstatic about the film going on floors and reposted it on her Instagram Story. Her caption read, "Can't wait to join you guys."

Check out first photos of the team of HIT below:

While the original Telugu thriller was produced by Telugu actor Nani in association with Prashanti Tipirmeni, the Hindi film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. HIT had released in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video and opened to mixed reactions.

