Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon’s new look in THIS picture makes us wonder what are they up to?

Fans love it when their favourite stars announce their new film and they get excited to watch it. Well, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao fans gear up as your favourite stars might surprise you with a new movie announcement soon. Kriti’s recent Instagram post is a picture of the two and it appears to be their look from their upcoming movie. Both the stars have left us wondering as to what are they really up to? Well, we bet that you would find these two adorable in the picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon shared a picture that appears to be a poster of her new film. In the picture, we can see Rajkummar Rao and Kriti sitting on the floor. Rajkummar dressed in an orange full-sleeved t-shirt and denim looks in an angry mood. He can be seen pointing fingers at something or someone, that is not seen in the poster. On the other hand, Kriti, wearing a dungaree and a long sweater shrug looks confused. She has a nerdy look and is wearing specs. In the poster it is written, “Ab humara hero kya karega?”

Take a look:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last screen up on the silver screen in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ directed by Hardik Mehta. He starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma as the film underperformed on box office and critically as well. Rajkummar will be next seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Badhaai Do’ directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

Talking about Kriti Sanon she has quite an exciting lineup of projects. One of the most exciting is the Pan-India film with Prabhas, Sunny Singh and titled Adipurush.

