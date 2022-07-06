Rajkummar Rao on larger-than-life movies working at the box office: It's okay if my films don't make 100 crore
Commenting on these mega action thrillers wooing the audience currently, Rajkummar Rao admitted that his priorities lie somewhere else.
Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for his next film Hit: The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. The actor was last seen in Badhaai Do which opened to mixed reviews but was also largely appreciated by the audience. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor opened up about a particular genre of films that seems to be working at the box office right now. In the last few months, South films such as Pushpa, KGF 2 and now Vikram seem to have taken the box office by storm.
Commenting on these mega action thrillers wooing the audience, Rajkummar commented saying, "No one knows the formula of a hit film, you have to keep trying and then leave it to destiny. I haven't really thought about why South films are doing well, maybe because they are good films, the hard work shows. But I believe cinema goes through phases, at one point we were shooting songs in Switzerland, then we started telling small-town stories, and now it is time for larger-than-life cinema that the South offers."
However, the Newton actor admits that his priorities lie somewhere else. Rajkummar added, "But, as an actor, I rather do films I can be proud of not, not necessarily something that is working. As long as my producers don't lose money, I can keep telling stories. I would rather do films I will be proud of. I don't want to be part of a herd. It is okay if my films don't make Rs 100 crore at the box office."
In his upcoming film Hit: The First Case, Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing an investigator alongside Sanya Malhotra. The film is set to release in theatres on 15 July, 2022.
