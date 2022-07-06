Rajkummar Rao on larger-than-life movies working at the box office: It's okay if my films don't make 100 crore

Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for his next film Hit: The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. The actor was last seen in Badhaai Do which opened to mixed reviews but was also largely appreciated by the audience. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor opened up about a particular genre of films that seems to be working at the box office right now. In the last few months, South films such as Pushpa, KGF 2 and now Vikram seem to have taken the box office by storm.

Commenting on these mega action thrillers wooing the audience, Rajkummar commented saying, "No one knows the formula of a hit film, you have to keep trying and then leave it to destiny. I haven't really thought about why South films are doing well, maybe because they are good films, the hard work shows. But I believe cinema goes through phases, at one point we were shooting songs in Switzerland, then we started telling small-town stories, and now it is time for larger-than-life cinema that the South offers."

However, the Newton actor admits that his priorities lie somewhere else. Rajkummar added, "But, as an actor, I rather do films I can be proud of not, not necessarily something that is working. As long as my producers don't lose money, I can keep telling stories. I would rather do films I will be proud of. I don't want to be part of a herd. It is okay if my films don't make Rs 100 crore at the box office."

In his upcoming film Hit: The First Case, Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing an investigator alongside Sanya Malhotra. The film is set to release in theatres on 15 July, 2022.

