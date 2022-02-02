Rajkummar Rao on lavender marriage in Badhaai Do, says director turned him into 'mass ka hero'.

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next release Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar. In a candid chat with ETimes, the actor opened up about the film's theme of LGBTQ, love and inclusivity. In the brief trailer, we get to witness a lavender marriage setting. When asked if the film's dominant theme is love or inclusivity, Rajkummar pointed out that for him it is love.

Director Harshavardhan Kulkarni added, "Yes, love! Love which leads to inclusivity. When there is love, it will automatically lead to inclusivity. Our film is also about the bonding between people, and the fact that love is the primary feeling, regardless of the fact that the two people may be from the same sex."

Lavender marriage has not been seen in Hindi films before and Badhaai Do is pushing the envelope. For the unversed, lavender marriage is a male–female mixed-orientation marriage on the surface that is undertaken as a marriage of convenience to conceal the socially stigmatised sexual orientation of one or both partners.

When asked if such marriages can stand the test of time, Rajkummar said, "I have known people who have had a marriage of convenience. A friend of mine told me the other day that he knows people who are in such an arrangement of a lavender marriage and they’ve been in the relationship for years now. It’s ironic. I can’t say that it’s an ideal situation to be in, because of societal pressure and family pressure. At times, you can find yourself in the wedding scenario and then you’re just stuck there for years and you can’t even get out of it."

Offering his viewpoint on the issue, the actor added, "I hope we become way more accepting as a society and culture, in the future, so no one has to be in such an arrangement. Because people do it only because of societal pressure and fear of what’s going to happen if I come out. And it’s that fear why we end up in relationships like a lavender marriage."

For Badhaai Do, Rajkummar, who plays a cop, has also bulked up and his ripped physique is evident in the trailer. Speaking about achieving that body, he said, "Truly, Harsh has turned me into a ‘mass ka hero’ (laughs). He managed to put mass on my body, which was never there. When Harsh told me that he wants me to be in a particular physique, I thought to myself, ‘Nobody has ever asked me to do that before’. People have wanted me to come in and play characters and act, but here’s this guy, who’s written this beautiful character but on top of that he wants me to be a macho guy as well. My takeaway was, this guy knows his job."

Badhaai Do is set for a theatrical release on 11 February, 2022.

