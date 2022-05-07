Rajkummar Rao leaves Patralekhaa awestruck as he stares right into the camera in new PIC

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The actor has carved a niche for himself with his choice of movies and spectacular acting skills. From Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana to Badhaai Do, it has been always been a treat to watch him on the silver screen. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor often treats his fans with interesting photographs on social media. Speaking of which, Rajkummar on Friday shared yet another quirky picture. In the photograph, the actor was seen staring right into the camera. Along with it, he wrote, “Don’t loose the Focus”.

Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa quickly rushed to the comment section and dropped a heart emoticon on it. While fans couldn’t stop gushing over Patralekhaa’s comment, it was Rajkummar and his co-star Bhumi’s social media banter that grabbed everyone’s attention. Bhumi wrote, “Ok, aur kuch”, to this the ‘Badhaai Do’ actor responded, “Haan Ek Glass thanda Paani bhi lana aur Jaldi”.

Talking about the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The movie also featured Chum Darang in the lead. He will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror-comedy Roohi. Whereas, Patralekhaa will be seen in the upcoming movie Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi. They will be seen playing the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule in the movie.

