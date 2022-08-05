Rajkummar Rao looks dapper as he strikes a pose in front of the mirror: Sheesha ho ya dil ho....

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most notable actors of Bollywood. His movies in Bollywood have been widely loved by the audiences. He has amassed a huge fan following since his debut. He set his foot in the Hindi film industry with the movie Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Rajkummar Rao’s movies in Bollywood include Kai Po Che!, Queen, Citylights, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Newton. Later, he also went on to star in Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Judmental Hai Kya. He was recently seen in the remake of the Telugu film, Hit – The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra. He is also very active on social media as he shares pictures with quirky captions.

Recently, he shared a picture of him looking looking in the mirror and added an amusing caption to it. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the Stree actor wrote in Hindi: “Sheesha ho ya dil ho, dono saaf rakhna chahiye.” The actor however, looked dapper in a black blazer as he intensely gazed at the mirror to strike a pose. As soon as the actor dropped the post, his friends and followers rushed to the comment section. Actress Huma Qureshi wrote: “Aisa Kya.” On of his fans wrote: “Sheesha ho ya dil ho, dono jagah chhaaye ho!” Another fan commented: “I am dying… black really suits him.”

Have a look at Rajkummar’s post:

On the personal front, Rajkummar Rao got married to girlfriend Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony on November 15, 2021 in Chandigarh. The lovebirds were dating each other for 11 years before getting married. Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao collaborated together in the 2014 film CityLights directed by Hansal Mehta.

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar.