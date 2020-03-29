  1. Home
Rajkummar Rao makes a donation to the PM CARES & CM Relief fund for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is doing his bit to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He has contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund, Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund and Zomato Feeding India to help feed families in need.
Rajkummar doesn't want to reveal the amount, but tweeted on Sunday: "It's time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I've done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind."

Some of his followers even praised him for not revealing the amount.

"This is ideal example of charity. Reason behind this charity is pure care. no show off at all....Showing charity amount for publicity is nt good. Feeling proud of you @RajkummarRao for your charity work," one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote: "Well done rajkumar for not showing how amount u donated hatsoff man."

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to support Modi's PM CAREs fund. Actor Akshay Kumar has announced that he will donate Rs 25 crore to the fund.

