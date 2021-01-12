Rajkummar Rao is no mood to 'Give Up' as he flaunts body transformation for Badhaai Do in latest gym picture

Rajkummar Rao has been training rigorously since a few weeks for his beefed up look for Badhaai Do and seems to be in no mood to give up.

Rajkummar Rao ended 2020 on a high note with the success of Anurag Basu's Ludo in which he turned out to be one of the most loved characters. The actor has consistently enthralled his fans with his varied performances over the years. And he is set to do it all over again with Badhaai Do opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The next film in the Badhaai Ho franchise, the sequel will see Rajkummar and Bhumi sharing screen space for the first time ever.

Now, while much details about the film are not yet out, we do know that Rajkummar will be sporting a beefed up look. The actor has been training rigorously since a few weeks. And looks like he is in no mood to give up. The actor has been hitting the gym and also keeping his fans updated about his progress.

Taking to Instagram, he recently shared a photo of himself in the gym as he lifted weights. Rajkummar's biceps will definitely leave you surprised as the actor's massive body transformation is quite evident. In the picture, Rajkummar can also be seen sporting a moustache. He wrote, "Just hang on.. don't give up. Badhaai Do."

Check out Rajkummar Rao's latest gym photo below:

Meanwhile, the shooting for Badhaai Do has already begun in North India and the actor had shared an adorable photo with his co-star Bhumi. He wrote, "Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey, #BadhaaiDo #2021."

Credits :Pinkvilla

