Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt channel their inner Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol to recreate a DDLJ scene in fields; WATCH

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha were recently seen together in Chhalaang. Recently, Raj and Nushrratt shared a cute video from fields where they were seen recreating Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge's scene.

A fan of Hindi cinema cannot be called a true Bollywood buff until they have seen the iconic and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and have tried to recreate the 'sarson ke khet' scene with their loved ones. Speaking of this, it seems like Chhalaang duo Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha were also out to prove their eternal love for the iconic film as they recreated the iconic scene in the fields and shared a video on social media.

Channeling their inner Shah Rukh and Kajol aka Raj and Simran, Rajkummar and Nushrratt can be seen dancing in the 'sarson ke khet' and singing 'tujhe dekha toh yeh jana sanam.' The cute Chhalaang duo looked endearing as they tried to nail SRK and Kajol's iconic characters of Raj and Simran and recreate the field scene where Raj and Simran are reunited after being separate. The video surely left fans nostalgic about the iconic film.

Sharing the video, Nushrratt tweaked a dialogue from the film and wrote, "Bade bade deshon mein aise pyaare pyaare videos bante rehte hai @rajkummar_rao." The cute video managed to grab everyone's attention and even was loved by celebs.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao and Nushratt's video:

Meanwhile, Raj and Nushrratt's film Chhalaang released on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, 2020 and it is receiving rave reviews so far. The film also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Shukla, Ila Arun and Satish Kaushik. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar. The music of the film also has been loved and the song Care Ni Karda by YoYo Honey Singh managed to become a chartbuster.

Credits :Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

