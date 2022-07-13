Rajkummar Rao opens up about Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: 'It was heart-breaking'

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most sought-after actors of B-Town who has proven his worth by being a part of many landmark films in his career which spans over a decade. He has mixed it up well by being a part of commercially successful films like Kai Po Che, Stree and Queen and critically acclaimed films like Newton, Badhaai Do, Trapped, Citylights, Ludo and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor is taking up multiple movie consignments and has around half a dozen films, up in line for release.

The Kai Po Che actor, in a recent conversation with Mashable India, talked about various aspects of his professional acting career and personal life. In the conversation, he was asked to talk about his experience working with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che and how he dealt with the news of his death. Rajkummar Rao & Sushant Singh Rajput had humble beginnings and made it big in the entertainment industry on their own merit. Rajkummar said, “It was heart-breaking. I still remember I was at home and was about to have lunch. I got a call on my landline number a few times and I picked up. A journalist was there and she broke the news to me. I could not believe it.” He could not process the entire episode for days to come, as is the case with the entire nation, that was shell-shocked about the prolific actor’s untimely demise.

Rajkummar Rao is busy with a number of films under his kitty. After being a part of a critically acclaimed movie like Badhaai Do this year, his upcoming films include the remake of the Telugu film Hit – The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra, presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor, which is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Apart from these films, he will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 and Hansal Mehta’s Swagat Hai.

