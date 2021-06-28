Rajkummar Rao opens up on ‘Badhaai Do’ costarring Bhumi Pednekar: It’s actually not a sequel

Badhaai Ho franchise was initiated by Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in 2018.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most accomplished actors and stars of his generation. The actor has given some exemplary performances in films like ‘Newton’ and ‘Trapped’, while raked in the moolah at the box office with prolific films like ‘Stree’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. The actor was last seen on screen in the early 2021 release ‘Roohi’, a horror-comedy costarring Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. The film underperformed at the box office also considering that it was dropped in the theaters in the middle of the pandemic. In his recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about blurring the distinction between ‘stars’ and ‘actors’. He also shared his experience regarding the upcoming ‘Badhaai Do’.

Speaking about stardom in Bollywood, he said, “Stars, I don’t know... but I know for a fact that our superstars will always be there. They’ve been here for so many decades and the love and adulation they’ve seen, I don’t think our generation will ever experience that. I love them, too,” he continues, “But, the way our cinema has seen this gradual shift, for me, the script is the real star. I’m just happy with the fact that we’re investing a lot of time in writing.” He added, “Our audience decides who they want to call a star or not.”

Speaking about his journey, Rajkummar mentioned that he is here for a marathon and not a sprint. He always looked at himself more as an actor than a star which is why he took formal training before coming to Mumbai. Further elaborating on his upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’ co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Rajkummar said, “It’s actually not a sequel, we’re taking the [Badhaai Ho, 2018] franchise forward. It’s a beautiful story and one of the most amazing teams I’ve worked with. I can’t wait for everyone to watch our beautiful film.”

