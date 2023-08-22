Rajkummar Rao opens up on being humble and middle-class habits; says, 'Saara kaam khud karta hu'

Rajkummar Rao has been receiving praise for his performance in the highly anticipated web series Guns & Gulaabs which was released on Friday (August 18). The series showcases Gulaabgunj, a town controlled by criminals, where a drug deal leads to a complex situation involving a city police officer and a mechanic in love. The black comedy crime thriller also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. Rajkummar who captivates everyone's hearts with his natural acting skills, never loses his simplicity. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that people around him often wonder how he holds onto his middle-class habits.

Rajkummar Rao opens up on being humble and middle-class habits

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Rajkummar Rao opened up on being humble and how he does all work himself holding onto his middle-class habits. The actor shared that he has been driving a car for almost a decade. Revealing he is still quite a middle-class person, Rao said, “Saara kaam khud karta hu."

He also adds that his colleagues in the industry are often shocked by these things. The actor said he books his flight tickets, gets his boarding pass, and even pays his electricity bill through the website. “Main ration order karta hu phone se, ya Patra karti hai," Rajkummar said.

The actor also shared that he did not put any effort to live a humble life because he has been brought up that way. He said, "Main acting mein aaya kyunki mujhe pasand tha. Yeh mera mera sapna hai… Attitude dunga waisa nahi tha."

Advertisement

Guns & Gulaabs is produced by directors Raj & DK which garnered a great response from the audience. Netizens called it a quirky and fun ride with a nostalgic touch of the 90s. Background music, vintage costumes, witty dialogues, and action scenes seem to have a positive impact on the audience.

One fan on Twitter said, "RajKumar Rao always stands out in any role but #RajandDK have secret to make his role outstanding everytime. This is Indian comedy version of Cartel where a single deal can take you to different paths of screenplay with humor intact. Special mention #Aatmaram #GunsAndGulaabs."

Another commented, "Loved #GunsAndGulaabs treatful series absolute journey into 90’s lane era with captivating retro mix tonic of gangsters vintage vehicles, cassette tapes, comic humor craving nostalgic entertaining ride! (5 stars).”

ALSO READ: Guns & Gulaabs Twitter Review: Netizens approve Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer's show; call it 'nostalgic entertainer'