Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are all bundled up for a loved up pic as they dish out winter vacay goals

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Badhaai Do, shared a stunning picture with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao never misses an opportunity to give us major relationship goals! The Kai Po Che actor often shares stunning pictures with his ladylove Patralekhaa on his social media pages. Recently, Rajkummar took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful loved-up picture of him along with his longtime girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa. It seems to be a throwback picture wherein the couple can be seen bundled up in winter layers. The gorgeous duo seems to be enjoying chilly weather in the still and it is giving us winter vacay goals.

While sharing the same, Rajkummar wrote, “Hum” followed with a heart emoticon. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been together for more than seven years now. The couple has also shared screen space together in a film titled Citylights which released in May 2014.

During the lockdown, the couple stayed together and shared adorable pictures on their respective social media handles. Earlier, Patralekhaa shared a sweet picture of both of them and wrote, “Sweet Nothings….(sic).”

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s latest picture with girlfriend Patralekhaa here:

A few days back, the actor shared a cool picture of himself on Instagram and mentioned in his post that he struggles to find a suitable caption for his photos. His post read as, “Where do I find a new caption each time? This is not your problem alone, we all face this. So I thought why not turn this problem into my caption, because often the solution remains hidden within the problem.”

On the work front, Rajkummar will be seen next in Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy titled Second Innings co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao faces a genuine problem on social media; shares with fans

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Share your comment ×