Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa ‘Dance like there is no tomorrow’ in new PHOTOS from their wedding celebrations

After 11 years of togetherness, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Chandigarh. The couple was looking perfect in their bridal attire and has been trending since then. Though the wedding festivities are over, but pictures and videos from the celebrations are going around on social media. Well, the couple has returned to the city and now the actor has been sharing some unseen pictures from the wedding. Today, he shared pictures from the reception and it is will surely make you dance.

In the pictures, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are seen dancing matching steps to Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’. Interestingly, in a throwback video both had danced to the same song. The video originally dates back to 2017 and belongs to Rajkummar and Patralekkhaa's Bangkok holiday. Coming back to their picture, the groom is seen wearing a white colour kurta and pajama while the bride is wearing a light mint green colour dress. They are completely enjoying and the caption is also aptly written, “Dance like there is no tomorrow.”

In another picture, both are dressed in similar attire and playing with strings. The couple has always treated their fans with beautiful relationship goals. Even when they reached Mumbai airport, the couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. Patralekhaa was spotted wearing a red colour saree giving us newly bride vibes.

Take a look at the post here:

Announcing their nuptials, Rajkummar had shared priceless pictures from the wedding rituals with Patralekhaa and penned, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s beautiful love story proves modern romances can last forever