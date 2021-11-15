Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa get married: Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu & others REACT

A decade-long love story has finally turned into marriage as lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the nuptial knot today, on the 15th of November. After much buzz and speculations in the news, the actors finally sealed the deal in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. A few moments back, both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to their social media handles and dropped the most beautiful first pictures as groom and bride. In no time, the comments section turned into a mushy scene as many friends and celebs from the entertainment industry congratulated the couple on their big day.

Among others, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is clearly happy and excited for the newly married couple as she reacted on both Raj and Patra’s post. Below Rajkummar Rao’s post, Priyanka wrote, “I’m not crying you are crying! Congratulations wohoooo”, while under Patralekhaa’s pictures she commented, “Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations”. Taapsee Pannu also reacted on their wedding pictures, as she wrote, “You both make ‘me at for each other’ feel actually real! Congratulations (heart emoji)”. Apart from them, Meenakshi Sundareshwar actress Sanya Malhotra commented on the couple’s post with “Haayeeeeeee congratulations you two (heart face emoji) (heart emoji) kitne sundar (heart eye emoji) (heart emoji) @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa”.

Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty left red-heart emojis. While Rakulpreet wrote, “Awwww u guys!!! Love love and so much love to you both now and always”. Dia Mirza’s comment read, “ Congratulations (red heart emoji) love love and more love always (hug emoji)”.

Take a look at their reactions:

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa met on the sets of Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights, where they fell in love. After being together for a decade, they finally tied the knot in the presence of family and close friends at a lavish seven-star venue in Chandigarh today.

