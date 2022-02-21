Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa look adorable making a wish in front of the actress’ birthday cake; PIC

It was Patralekhaa’s birthday yesterday and the social media was filled with wishes and love pouring for the actress. Even hubby Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle to wish his wifey on her special day. Well, today the CityLights actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures expressing her gratitude towards her fans and thanked them for making her day special with their wishes. We have to admit that the couple looked cute together.

Taking to her Instagram handle Patralekhaa shared two pictures from what looked like her birthday celebration. In the first picture, Patralekhaa wore an all-black attire and looked super excited as she is cutting her birthday cake. The table is decorated with candles and flowers and the actress looks pretty. In the next picture, we can see Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao sitting on their knees and making a wish as they sit in front of the cake. Sharing these pictures, Patralekhaa wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for the lovely wishes.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Badhaai Do. He is paired opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film and fans have been loving the film.

Apart from this, he will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar Rao will be collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for the second time after Roohi. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma.

