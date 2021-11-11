Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa look good together but these 10 PICS have us rooting to see them as married couple

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two are grabbing all the limelight for the last few weeks as it is reported that after almost 10 years of being in a relationship the couple is finally going to tie the knot. Although nothing has been disclosed yet and neither the actors have posted anything on their social media, but before we get the big announcement, here are 10 loved up photos of the couple that are making us excited to see them as a married couple.

What else does one need if they have a loving partner who completes you, pushes you to do better and moreover makes you laugh like crazy. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa look content and happy in this one.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa love travelling and exploring new places together and this picture is from one of their escapades. Clad in fur jackets, the lovebirds are smiling for the picture.

A couple that stays together even prays together. Keeping their spiritual spirits high, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa went to Vaishno Devi to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

If cuddling your partner makes you get rid of every other tension and bring a smile to your face then you are absolutely with the right person. This cute picture of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa is giving such bliss vibes.

These two look perfect as they twin in black fur jackets.

Sharing this loved up picture with his lady love Rajkummar wrote, “Thank you for being in my life and for making it so beautiful. Here’s to more travel, films, fun, friendship & unlimited & unconditional love.”

Look at that glow on their faces! Both their faces have lit up in each other’s company.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never fail to display their swag and make for a stylish couple.

Never a dull moment when these two are together, be it on a shooting set or on a vacation.

If this is not love then what is?

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's wedding: Don't miss bride’s sister’s 'intimate footage' from #PatRaj's marriage