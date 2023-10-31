Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa open up about relationship; latter reveals why she found him ‘weird’ initially

Actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Patralekhaa are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo began dating officially in 2010 and later got hitched in 2021 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Even after over a decade of being together, the duo still keeps the spark in their romance alive and has set some serious couple goals. Recently, the lovebirds revealed their love story and Patralekhaa recalled how she found him 'weird' initially. Keep reading to find out.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa open up about their love story

During a recent chat with Brut India, the Citylights actors delved into their relationship timeline, unboxing precious moments of the duo’s relationship. Rajkummar recalled how he saw a very “beautiful” girl in an advertisement while watching television and right away got attracted to her.

Discussing their love story, Rajkummar said, “We met in 2010 and before that, there is a flashback. Two months back I was watching television at my home and there was this ad I was watching on TV. I saw this beautiful very pretty girl there and I thought ‘Wow she is so sweet, I wish I could marry her one day’.”

To this, Patralekhaa responded by saying how she had watched Rao’s film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and thought to herself “Oh god this boy is so weird!”

Rajkummar further continued the discussion and stated how after two months, the duo was travelling to a film institute in Pune for a shoot and that was when their romance blossomed.

Rajkummar reminisced how they began connecting and chit-chatting and Patralekhaa also recalled being nervous about the song’s shoot but Rajkummar Rao came to her rescue and put her at ease.

The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor further stated, “And then she told me she is that girl from that ad and I was like this is it. This is universe doing everything.”

Delving into the work front of Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao was seen sharing the screen space with his wife Patralekhaa in 2014’s drama movie Citylights. Some of his notable works include Newton and Trapped. He was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, which provided a fictional portrayal of the migration that took place in India during the quarantine period back in 2020.

