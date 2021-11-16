Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s wedding: Groom grooves to his favourite Shah Rukh Khan songs on his big day

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now happily married. The couple, who had been dating each other for around 11 years, took the nuptial vows on November 15 in the presence of their families and close friends. It was a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony followed by a grand wedding reception in the evening. While a lot of pics from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding ceremonies have gone viral on social media, it is reported that the groom was seen grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s songs during the reception.

To note, Rajkummar has been a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and he has proved it time and again. And this was evident during his wedding celebration as well. According to a report published in the Times of India, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor had requested the live band at this wedding reception to play SRK songs and he was seen grooving to them. “Since Rajkummar is such a big SRK fan, it was a given that songs from SRK's films would play at the wedding. Rajkummar had requested the band to play his favourite songs from Shah Rukh Khan's films,” a source was quoted saying. It was also reported that the groom also took over the stage and sang some of his favourite SRK songs during the celebrations.

To note, celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi etc were also a part of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding celebrations. The couple had taken to social media soon after their wedding and shared stunning pics from their D-Day. Sharing the pic, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond”.

