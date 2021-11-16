Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s wedding: Newlyweds look nothing less than royalty in reception PHOTO

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have finally got hitched in an intimate ceremony that was held on Monday, November 15. Now, a photo from their reception ceremony has finally made its way online. Needless to say, the couple looks nothing less than royalty in the viral photo. The viral photo was shared by the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal, who was in attendance at the couple’s reception party.

In the picture, While Patralekhaa dazzles in a stunning traditional saree which was topped with an elegant shawl. Statement bandhgala necklace, simple makeup and hair pulled back in a sleek bun completed her look. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao looks dapper in a black suit which was accessorised with a matching bow and formal shoes. While wishing the newlyweds, the politician said, “Attending the wedding ceremony of Bollywood's famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, wished the bride and groom blessings and a successful married life.”

Take a look:

चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं। pic.twitter.com/eNLf8xy8GR — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 15, 2021

This comes just hours after Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made their marriage official on Instagram by sharing a slew of candid shots from their wedding ceremony. While sharing their first photos as the man and wife, Rajkummar penned a heartwarming note for his wifey. He articulated, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” The first photos of the duo as the man and wife has gone insanely viral on social media.

