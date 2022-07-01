Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa share postcard-worthy PIC from France vacay; Fans say 'nazar na lage'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo married each other in an intimate ceremony on November 15 in Chandigarh. The lovebirds were dating each other for 11 years before getting married. They enjoy a massive fan following and are often seen taking social media by storm as they share mushy posts for each other. The couple were recently on a romantic vacation and ever since they have been sharing a glimpse of it with their fans.

Now, the two shared a picture as they clicked in front of the Eiffel tower in France. They were also seen happily flaunting their smiles as they posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Patralekhaa captioned it: "Us," alongside a red heart emoji. Reacting to the photo, their fans took to the comments section and poured love for the couple. A fan wrote: "Nazar na lage." While another user wrote: "How cute you both." A third user said: "this is soo wholesome." Apart from fans, their industry friends also commented. Huma Qureshi wrote: "my cuties. Raashii Khanna added a red heart emoji.

Check out Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's PIC:

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao collaborated together in the 2014 film CityLights directed by Hansal Mehta. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time Rajkummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after Roohi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he will also star in the remake of the Telugu film Hit – The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra.

Whereas, Patralekhaa will star next in Phule opposite Pratik Gandhi, in which, they will essay the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The actress will also feature in Amazon Prime Videos' web series, Gulkanda Tales alongside Kunal Kemmu.

