Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa to tie the knot on November 15; Aditi Rao Hydari & Amar Kaushik get invited

Longtime lovebirds Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are finally making things official as they are set to tie the nuptial knot on November 15th. The couple is sealing the deal at a lavish venue in Chandigarh in the presence of close friends and family. As per reports, Raj and Patra’s wedding venue is a grand seven-star property called Oberoi Sukhvillas, which is located amid a forest reserve away from the city. The couple has kept it quite intimate, with only 100 to 150 people making it to the guest list, and Aditi Rao Hydari and Amar Kaushik are reportedly in it.

Yesterday, we saw pictures of Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi, and brother Saqib Saleem at the couple’s engagement ceremony. And now, as per the latest reports in ETimes, actress Aditi Rao Hydari and director Amar Kaushik are also part of the guest list. Apparently, Aditi and Patralekhaa were flat-mates in Mumbai at one point in time. The buzz is that Ayushmann Khurrana and his author-wife Tahira Kashyap will also attend the actors’ wedding. On November 13th, Raj and Patralekhaa had an all-white themed engagement ceremony. The couple reportedly had their pre-wedding rituals including Sangeet and Mehendi on November 14 and they will be getting married on November 15th.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa met on the sets of Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film CityLights. They then fell in love and have been together since. Yesterday, an adorable video of the couple went viral on the internet where they can be seen getting down on their knees as they exchange rings and dance to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

