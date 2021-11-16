Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa wedding: Farah Khan posts newlyweds' happy pic, calls it 'most emotional wedding'

Rajkummar Rao is now married to his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa. It was an intimate ceremony for the lovebirds which was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. While the wedding was followed by a grand wedding reception, pics from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding ceremonies are doing the round on social media. Amid this, Farah Khan Kunder has shared a beautiful pic with the newlyweds as she showered them with immense love for the new chapter of their life.

Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa from their D-Day. While the Omerta actor was seen dressed in a cream coloured sherwani, Patralekhaa looked stunning in her red bridal outfit. In the caption, Farah wrote that the couple’s wedding was not just beautiful but emotional for her. Calling Rajkummar and Patralekhaa as a ‘golden couple’, she wrote, “You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. love u Raju&Goldy ..” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Farah Khan’s post for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa:

Apart from Farah, several celebs have sent their best wishes to the newlyweds. Taapsee Pannu reacted to their wedding pictures, as she wrote, “You both make ‘me at for each other’ feel actually real! Congratulations (heart emoji)”. Besides, Meenakshi Sundareshwar actress Sanya Malhotra commented on the couple’s post with “Haayeeeeeee congratulations you two (heart face emoji) (heart emoji) kitne sundar (heart eye emoji) (heart emoji) @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa”.