Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s romance interrupted by ‘paps’ Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem; Farah Khan drops VIDEO

Rajkummar Rao, the National award-winning actor is happily married to his longtime partner Patrelekhaa, who is also an actress by profession. The lovely couple, who completed 13 years of togetherness this year, have always won the internet with their adorable social media PDA.

As you may know, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, are close friends with director Farah Khan and actor-siblings duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem, and the gang recently had a fun night out. While the much-in-love couple were seen having some romance amid their outing, they were soon interrupted by Huma and Saqib, who turned 'paps' for the night. Farah took to her Instagram handle and dropped the funny video, which has clearly won the hearts of netizens.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem interrupt Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's romance

In the funny yet adorable video, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa looked clearly lost in each other, as they shared a warm hug and had a lovey-dovey conversation. While Farah Khan recorded the lovely moments, siblings duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem chose to be the 'paps' who interrupted the couple's wholesome moment with their phone cameras.

"Mad night out with Mad friends @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa n they said it won’t last @saqibsaleem n @iamhumaq giving paparazzi a run for their money..." wrote Farah Khan, who thoroughly enjoyed the madness of her friends, on her Instagram post. Patralekhaa, who enjoyed Farah's post, commented: "Loveeeee you." Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, took to the filmmaker's post and dropped a comment that reads: "Love you ma’am."

