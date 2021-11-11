Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's wedding: Don't miss bride’s sister’s 'intimate footage' from #PatRaj's marriage

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been all over the news of late courtesy their wedding rumours. As per the buzz in the industry, the power couple, who has been dating each other for a decade, are expected to tie the knot this week. The media reports suggested that Rajkummar and Patralekhaa will be having a destination wedding with family and close friends in presence. While the power couple has been keeping tight lipped about their wedding rumours, Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha has now dropped an intimate footage from the wedding.

Taking to her Instagram story, Parnalekha shared a video of Rakhi Sawant who was dancing to and was grooving on the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’. While it was a quirky video, Parnalekha, being the bride’s sister, could relate to Rakhi’s enthusiasm. Resharing the video she wrote, “Intimate footage of me from the #patraj wedding”. Looks like Parnalekha has some special plans for Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding. Interestingly, Parnalekha has indirectly confirmed Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding which has certainly got the fans more excited.

Take a look at Parnalekha’s post for Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding here:

Meanwhile, ahead of their destination wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan, it is reported that Rajkummar is planning a special wedding surprise for his ladylove. “Rajkummar has a different way of romance. He and Patralekhaa have been together for many years and during all this time he has been writing letters to her. Also, because he has to travel for shoots and is often not with her for long durations, he took to writing. Now, as a wedding gift, he’s planning to give her these letters as a token of his love,” a source was quoted saying to India Today.