Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha’s beautiful home is a blend of earthy tones and vibrant colours

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He is known for his choice of scripts and stellar acting. From his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha to Badhaai Do, the 35-year-old has made a special place in the hearts of his fans. However, the actor and his wife Patralekha have recently shifted to a new home and it is a good mix of classy and royal. It speaks volumes about the actor and his choices. Earthy tones, vibrant colours, and minimalistic upholstery characterize their split-up apartment.

Living room:

The actor’s living room is the most beautiful part of the home. The space one wall has a royal blue colour which makes it look classy and expensive at the same time. The space has been decorated with muted colour sofa and table. The décor has also been kept minimalistic. The actor has even mentioned that he always wanted a home which makes him feel like coming back. He also revealed that it took two years to complete the house and everything has been handpicked from the shops.

Bedroom:

The bedroom features serene hues. The walls are covered in light blue wallpaper with a dark blue patterned design. The bed has pillars on each of its four ends and side tables. The room's neutral flooring compliments the room's light colours and carries over the design theme.



Walls

Being well decorated, Rajkummar’s one wall in the house has a quote "You are exactly where you need to be," which summarises his career in the film industry. The wall features posters from his movies, serving as a source of inspiration. The wall behind the living room sofa is stacked with a few favourite books of Rajkummar Rao. Dining Area

The dining space is a charming spot with a little wooden table and only two chairs. The eating area is just behind the living area. The wall is decorated with various posters hanging there.