Rajkummar Rao pens an advance Valentine's Day wish for girlfriend Patralekha and we are in awe; Check Out

Rajkummar Rao has gone all filmy in this Valentine's Day wish for girlfriend Patralekha and it is goals. Check out the post right here.

Rajkummar Rao and girlfriend Patralekha have our attention time and again. While the two of them are not snapped together as often as we'd like to see them, but when we do, we sure go all hearts and can't help but go gushing over them. And today, Rajkummar did, in fact, pull off a classic PDA move where he wrote a heartfelt note for her with a pre-Valentine's day wish and well, everyone can't seem to get enough of it, not fans, not us.

In what is an elaborate note, he started off writing, "It's the month of love and I've been thinking. Pondering, in fact, about love and the words and gestures we choose to express it. Despite having done my fair share of conventional romantic roles - today I find myself questioning many of love's "accepted" expressions, gestures, the way it's meant to make you feel versus how it somehow actually turns out. Now you may say, really - but love makes the world go round. Well, yes it does."

Check out Rajkummar Rao's post for Patralekha right here:

He concluded by saying, "I could go on, but I'll conclude by saying this. 9 years together and we've had our share of ups and downs. But one thing has been constant through it all, Us. Without the mandate of fancy dinner dates, chocolates or over the top gestures. I would choose to tread this path, do things that are meaningful and continue to reimagine this beautiful emotion to be greater together always.

Credits :Instagram

