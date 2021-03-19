Rajkummar Rao pens gratitude note as he completes 11 years in showbiz; Promises to work hard and entertain

As Rajkummar Rao completes 11 years in Bollywood, the actor reminisced all the characters he has played so far. The Roohi star also wrote a heartfelt note thanking his fans.

Rajkummar Rao is one of the powerhouses of talented actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. He is one such star who can pull off any role with ease and perfection. The actor, who made his acting debut with Dibakar Banerjee's anthology film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, has given many blockbusters in his career spanning over 11 years. And, today, the Stree star has completed eleven years in the showbiz industry, and to celebrate the milestone, he walked down memory lane and recalled all the films he had been a part of.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar shared a video montage wherein he compiled stills from his films. He also penned a heartfelt note thanking his fans. He mentioned that all this wouldn’t have been possible without their love and support. Not just this, the Chhalaang star also promised to work harder. Sharing the video he wrote, “GRATITUDE So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day - you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that.”

He added, “All this wouldn’t have been possible without tour love and support. Here's a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love.”

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Rajkummar was recently seen in the horror-comedy Roohi with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor will next be seen in Badhaai Do co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The movie has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's 2018 release Badhaai Ho.

