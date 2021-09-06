Rajkummar Rao pens a heartfelt note for father on his second death anniversary: You live with me everyday

Rajkummar Rao’s father passed away 2 years ago. The actor took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post as he remembered his dad. Rajkummar shared an old picture with his father where he is sitting in front of him as a kid. Several celebrities took to the comment section including his girlfriend Patralekhaa who reacted by posting a heart emoticon. Bhumi Pednekar also took to the comment section along with Farah Khan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and Anaita Shroff Adajania. Several of his fans took to the comment section and reacted with heartfelt words for the late father of Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar shared a vintage picture with his father and wrote in the comments, “It’s been 2 years today that you’ve left us Papa. I miss you everyday and I’ll love you forever. Thank you for being such an amazing father and for teaching me some of the most important values of life. You live with me everyday in my heart and I know you are blessing me everyday. I love you." Rajkummar’s passed away while he was filming for ‘Newton’ alongside Pankaj Tripathi. Rajkummar went away for a day or two and came back after performing the last rites to resume shooting.

Take a look at the post:

Rajkummar Rao was last screen up on the silver screen in the horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ directed by Hardik Mehta. He starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma as the film underperformed on box office and critically as well. Rajkummar will be next seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Badhaai Do’ directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

