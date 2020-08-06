  • facebook
Rajkummar Rao pens a heartfelt thank you note to his fans; Says ‘your love gives me immense strength’

Rajkummar Rao posted an earnest thankful note to fans thanking them for the support, adding that their love and support gives him immense strength.
Mumbai
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown we’ve been confined to our own homes, and large social gatherings restricted. The same goes for celebrities as well who have been homebound with no new theatrical releases or shoots. But they have been keeping themselves occupied by staying in touch with fans and followers through their social media profiles. Though there have been no theatricals releases, some films have made their way on streaming sites. Being confined at home, fans and followers have been watching movies that were released earlier in theatres and now available online. 

That’s exactly what happened to Rajkummar Rao. He received tons of praise for his performance in a film he had appeared in earlier. Recently the actors’ social media has been flooded with comments and messages from fans and followers for his earlier work. Taking to his Instagram account, Rajkummar sent a touching thank you note to everyone who sent the actor love and support. He uploaded a selfie, and captioned it, “Just a Thank you post for all of you out there. It’s tough for me to reply to all the comments & messages individually but trust me, your love & support gives me immense strength to work harder every time & to keep chasing my dreams and make you guys smile with my work. I love you guys. GRATITUDE.” 

Here is Rajkummar Rao's post: 

Alongside his caption, the actor added a folded hand emoticon and a heart emoticon. Rajkummar who was last seen in Made in China’ has been spending his lockdown time with his girlfriend Patralekhaa. He will be seen next in Ludo starring alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. 

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao to step into Vishwak Sen's shoes as he gets set to star in Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

