Rajkummar Rao is planning a special wedding surprise for ladylove Patralekhaa & we've all the info

Along with Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor, wedding rumours of lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have also hit the headlines in the recent past. As per reports, the duo is eyeing to get hitched in the month of November. However, both of them have neither confirmed nor denied the news. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding venue is speculated to be in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Now, a source close to the couple has revealed some intriguing details about their big day in an interaction with India Today. According to the portal, Rajkummar Rao is planning to give a special wedding surprise to his ladylove Patralekhaa on the day of their wedding. And it isn’t gold or diamonds, apparently, Rajkummar had been writing letters to Patralekhaa ever since they began dating. Reportedly, some of these letters have not been given to the CityLights actor. It appears that the Stree star is compiling all of it together as his token of love for Patralekhaa.

India Today reports, “Rajkummar has a different way of romance. He and Patralekhaa have been together for many years and during all this time he has been writing letters to her. Also, because he has to travel for shoots and is often not with her for long durations, he took to writing. Now, as a wedding gift, he’s planning to give her these letters as a token of his love.” However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Speaking of their love story, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa first met each other on the sets of the film CityLights. Love blossomed between the two and they have been together ever since then. For those unaware, the duo is in a relationship for over 9 years now.

