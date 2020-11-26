  1. Home
Rajkummar Rao plays 'shatranj' with Paresh Rawal and calls him a 'master player'

Actor Rajkummar Rao was recently spotted engaged in a serious game of chess with veteran actor Paresh Rawal.
Mumbai
Rajkummar posted a picture of his game with Paresh on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Shatranj ke khiladi with the master player Paresh Rawal sir."

Rajkummar and Paresh Rawal will be seen sharing screen space in Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy, Second Innings. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled for release next year.

The actor recently shared a monochrome picture on Instagram and shared some words of wisdom.

Rajkummar had double-release duirng Diwali this year. He featured in in Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology multistarrer "Ludo", as well as Hansal Mehta's comedy "Chhalaang". Both films were released digitally.

He has "Badhaai Do" and "RoohiAfza" coming up.

Credits :IANS

