Rajkummar Rao recalls meeting Irrfan Khan in London during his last days, calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘greatest guy’

Irrfan Khan may not be with us anymore but his memories and brilliant work stay behind for his fans. The actor passed away in April 2020 due to a long battle with cancer. Well, he still has a massive fan following and those include celebrities from Bollywood as well. Rajkummar Rao who is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Monica O My Darling, recently opened up about his last meeting with the Life Of Pi star in London where he was getting treated for his cancer.

During the Netflix roundtable 2022, Rajkummar Rao called Irrfan Khan’s death the biggest loss to the industry. The actor admitted that Irrfan impacted his life in a big way. The Bareily Ki Barfi actor recalled his meeting with Irrfan in London during his last days. He revealed that they met for lunch. Rajkummar added, “I think those 2-3 hours I would always cherish because that guy who knew what was coming and still the way he was portraying himself and he was still so curious about things, about life and he wanted to travel and he became very sufi-type, very sufiyana. And of course, I don’t think there would be another Irrfan Khan ever in this country. The biggest loss in the industry.”

Rajkummar Rao added that another actor who inspired him is Shah Rukh Khan. He said that he has never met anyone like him. “The way that he treats you, we all know him, though. I think the greatest guy. We all love him.”

Rajkummar Rao work front

Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also is geared up for Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. He also has a Srikanth Bolla biopic alongside Alaya F.