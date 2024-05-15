Rajkummar Rao recalls standing outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat for whole day when he first came to Mumbai

Rajkummar Rao is busy bringing back-to-back films for fans. The actor's Srikanth hit the cinemas on May 10 and now he is gearing up for the release of Mr & Mrs Mahi by the end of the same month.

Rajkummar is one of the outsiders who paved their path in the industry with extreme hard work, dedication, and consistency. Recently the actor recalled the days when he came to Mumbai for the TV dance show Boogie Woogie's audition from his hometown in Gurugram. He also talked about how he used to keep standing outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat the whole day.

Rajkummar Rao on standing outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat whole day

During a podcast on the YouTube channel, We Are Yuvaa, Rajkummar Rao recalled his days in the city of dreams when he came here for Boogie Woogie audition. A 16-year-old Rajkummar came to Mumbai along with his 12-year-old brother and was smitten by the city.

However, he got first-hand experience of the Mumbai struggle when they ended up spending all the money before leaving and had to spend the night at the railway station. The actor recalled that they had two Vada Pav (Mumbai street burgers) to satiate hunger.

Rajkummar also shared that when he was in Mumbai, he used to come outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in the morning and stay there for the whole day just to catch a glimpse of him. When his brother would get bored and request him to leave, he used to say, "Isiliye to aaye hain" (This is what we have come for).

Rajkummar Rao's first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

The Srikanth actor also recalled his first meeting with King Khan during Citylight promotions at Mehboob Studio. "Though I wanted to meet him, I was scared initially. I messaged Shakun Batra who was there for an advertisement. Then, he got back and said that he (SRK) was calling me. I immediately started prepping up to introduce myself and tell him my name’s Rajkummar Rao and that I am an actor who studied in FTII," while adding that SRK already knew everything about him.

"He knew I had received a National Award for Shahid, that Kai Po Che was good, and that Citylights was coming soon. I was just sitting there like how he was in Om Shanti Om with ‘Aayi Aisi Raat Hai Jo’ playing in my head,” said Rajkummar.

Rajkummar Rao's work front

Rajkummar is currently receiving appreciation for his portrayal of visually challenged industrialist Srikant Bolla in the recently released Srikanth. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Jyotika and Alaya F in pivotal roles and was released on May 10, 2024.

He will be next seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The makers recently dropped the film's trailer and first song thus taking the excitement to the next level. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma.

He will also be seen in the much-awaited horror comedy Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The Amar Kaushik directorial will be released on Aug 30, 2024. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is another film featuring him that is slated to release this year. The film stars him alongside Triptii Dimri.

