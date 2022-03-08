Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on 6th death anniversary; Patralekhaa, Janhvi Kapoor comment

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to his social media space and posted a sweet picture along with a note, as he remembered his late mother on her sixth death anniversary. Rao lost his mother Kamlesh Yadav in 2016. The picture shared by him is from his wedding day, where he is dressed as a groom. He can be seen standing beside a framed photograph of his mother, while he lovingly looks at it.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram space, Rajkummar penned a heartwarming note as well, where he called his mother his ‘hero’. He also added that he will always try to make her a proud mother. Rajkummar’s caption read, “It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me. I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa.”

As soon as he posted the picture, it was showered with love by his friends, colleagues, and fans. Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Mallika Dua, Huma Qureshi, Angad Bedi among others left heart emojis. Rahkummar’s wife and actress Patralekhaa left a comment which read, “She’s looking upon you”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in the family drama Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the second time RajKummar and Janhvi will be collaborating after their horror comedy Roohi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao on Mr & Mrs Mahi: ‘It’s not only about cricket, but deals with human emotions’