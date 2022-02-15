Rajkummar Rao reveals how he prepared for his role in Badhaai Do: Ensured my character isn’t caricaturish

Rajkummar Rao has been creating a massive buzz of late courtesy his recently released movie Badhaai Do. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial featured Rajkummar playing the role of a homosexual police officer. As much as Badhaai Do grabbed attention for its storyline, Rajkummar’s character has also been the talk of the town. Recently, the Stree actor opened up on how he approached his character of Shardul in the movie and said that he didn’t want his character to be caricaturish.

Talking to Times of India, Rajkummar said, “As an actor I want to do everything. That’s my job. I am devoted to my characters. I don’t want to restrict myself. I have many friends who are gay so I had had reference points. I tried to understand what they expect from society and their experience of coming out or being closeted. Also, as an actor, you borrow a lot from your own perspective on things and people. I ensured my character Shardul is not caricaturish. He is a strong, macho guy, who is gay. There are so many gay men out there who are like Shardul”.

To note, Badhaai Do marks Rajkummar’s first collaboration with Bhumi and he is all praises for her. “We have pulled her leg a lot and she is such a sport. Bhumi always participates, which is amazing. It is an amazing characteristic to have. She is a brilliant performer - we all know that. But the way we got to know her through this film was the Bhumi I never would have ever imagine,” he had told India Today.

