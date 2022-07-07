Rajkummar Rao reveals living on 1 Parle-G packet a day & Rs 18 in his bank account during struggling days

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood currently. He is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hindi cinema and has times and again proved that he is indeed a versatile actor. Well, the actor is all geared up for the release of his film Hit: The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. In a recent interview, he opened up about his struggling days and revealed the difficulties that he faced during those days.

In an interview with India Today, Rajkummar Rao spoke about the experiences that shaped him, first as a student, and then as a struggling actor in Mumbai. He revealed that it was difficult being an outsider. He grew up in a joint family in Gurgaon and he fell in love with cinema as a kid and knew that this is what he wanted to do. He used to ride a bicycle 70km up and down when he was doing theatre. Later he added that eventually, he moved to Delhi but that was tough too. “There were times when I lived on one Parle-G ka packet a day with just Rs 18 in my bank account. Luckily, I had friends from film school who helped. But I never had a Plan B. I always wanted to become an actor,” revealed the actor.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rajkummar is currently gearing up for the release of HIT: The First Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The First Case also features Sanya Malhotra in the lead while Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of an intense police officer. To note, the movie is the remake of the Telugu action thriller of the same name and will be hitting the screens on July 15 this year. Besides, Rajkummar will also be collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for the second time for Mr and Mrs Mahi. The duo was earlier seen in the 2021 release horror-comedy Roohi.

