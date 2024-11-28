Rajkummar Rao reveals why he asked wifey Patralekha to apply sindoor on him at their wedding, ‘I felt why is it just her…’

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have often inspired fans with their subtle gestures as a couple to ensure 'equality' in their relationships. From asking her to apply sindoor on him at their wedding to touching her feet at Karwachauth, the couple's every move made headlines. Recently, the Rajkummar Rao shared why he asked his wife Patralekha to apply sindoor on him at their wedding, which is traditionally applied to a bride's forehead by the groom.

In a candid interview with journalist Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, the Stree 2 actor discussed his popular gesture and explained that he saw Patralekha wearing a lot of things like sindoor, mangalsutra, and chooda that are worn by a bride on her wedding.

It made him think about 'equality' between them since he just wore a ring, which made him take the decision. "At that moment, it was very impulsive. I thought, why is it just her wearing the sindoor, mangalsutra, and chooda? She had to do so much, and I was just wearing a ring. I told her, 'You should also put sindoor on me. It should be equal," he said.

The thoughtful gesture by the actor touched Patralekha, and they were extremely happy on the occasion. However, they didn't anticipate that it would grab the amount of attention it did. He explained, "She knows me well, so this was something she expected from me. But I'm glad it touched so many hearts."

Apart from exchanging the ritual of applying sindoor on each other's foreheads, Rao shared that they also asked the Pandit at their wedding to explain the meaning behind every mantra he recited to understand and abide by. He recalled a funny incident from the moment and said, "There was one vachan that said she couldn't get angry at me. I immediately said, 'This one is not happening, it's not valid.'"

For those unaware, the couple began dating in 2010 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15, 2024.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Triptii and Mallika Sherawat.

