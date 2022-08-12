Rajkummar Rao reviews Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha: What a joyful emotional ride

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha got finally released. The movie stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. It also features Mona Singh and South star Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni has written the film. Several celebrities have watched the film and penned their reviews. Keeping the bandwagon, actor Rajkummar Rao too penned his thoughts on social media after watching the film.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Rajkummar Rao penned his review. He wrote, "#LaalSinghChaddha is a must watch. Such a beautiful film. What a joyful ride #AamirKhan @kareenakapoorkhan @advaitchandan #KiranRao And the most wonderful surprise cameo ever..." For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan has made a special appearance in the film.

Check Rajkummar Rao's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha, it was released on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. This film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who is already a popular name in the South. It has been shot in more than 100 Indian locations and the film commenced in 2019. Laal Singh Chaddha has also clashed with Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar at the box office.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter Reactions: Fans call Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer a 'masterpiece'