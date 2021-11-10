Rajkummar Rao’s bride to be Patralekhaa to wear Sabyasachi bridal outfit on their big day: Report

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in the headlines recently owing to the reports of their marriage. The lovebirds have been in a steady relationship for almost 10 years and we cannot be more than happy with the news of them getting married soon. Well, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are finally all set to enter the next stage of their life, marriage. Now, according to a report in India Today, a friend of Patralekhaa, on condition of anonymity, revealed that the actress has decided to wear a bridal outfit designed by popular designer Sabyasachi.

According to the reports, Patralekhaa’s friend said that the actress always dreamt of wearing Sabyasachi on her wedding day and the well-known designer agreed to craft her a beautiful saree with delicate embroidery work. "Patralekhaa will be wearing a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree for her shaadi. She has also picked up a lehenga and a silk dupatta from the designer. Apart from the pheras, there will also be other rituals, for which she has picked up a few options. Patralekhaa’s brief to Sabya was elegant but minimalistic. She didn’t want something that was very heavy to walk in and wanted to feel comfortable as well,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Rajkummar has been dating Patralekhaa for over eight years now and they never fail to dish out major relationship goals. And while it is a treat to watch the lovebirds in one frame, did you know Rajkummar had decided to marry Patralekhaa just after watching her for the first time? Yes, you read it right. The actress had made the revelation during an interview with Humans of Bombay wherein she got candid about the first impression they had on each other. She had said, “I saw him for the first time on screen when I watched LSD. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film, was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic!”

