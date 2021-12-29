Rajkummar Rao’s one-word comment on wifey Patralekhaa’s new hairstyle post is winning the internet; Check here

It was just a month back when Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. The couple decided to embark on their new journey after dating for eleven long years. Ever since the actors got married, they kept their fans updated with the new phase of their lives. On Tuesday, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle and shared some stunning pictures. Patralekhaa can be seen flaunting her new hairstyle as she clicked several mirror selfies. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Banging bangs by banger”.

Patralekhaa’s pictures captivated her fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with compliments. One of her fans wrote, “Lovely hairstyle. Suits you”. Another one said, “looks awsome.” Many others dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post. But what caught our attention was Rajkummar's reaction to the post which is sure to melt every fan's heart. The actor used one word to compliment her wife as she looked stunning in her new makeover. Rajkummar wrote, “Fire” along with a heart emoticon.

Click HERE to see.

Recently, on completing one month of their wedding, the Stree actor penned a heartfelt note for his sweetheart. Rajkummar took to social media and shared unseen photos from their intimate wedding ceremony that took place at Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. He expressed his love through a sweet message. "मेरा यार तुम, मेरा प्यार तुम, मेरा दिल भी तुम, दिलदार तुम @patralekhaa It’s already been a month,” the actor wrote along with the pictures.