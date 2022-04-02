Rajkummar Rao’s PAN card misused to take a loan; Actor’s CIBIL score takes a hit

Of late, there have been instances where celebs from the industry have become victims of fraud. And now, another celeb has fallen prey to these scams. We are talking about Rajkummar Rao who has shared the unfortunate news on social media and revealed that his PAN card has been misused. In a post on the micro-blogging site Twitter, the Hum Do Hamare Do actor revealed that someone has used his PAN card to take a loan which has affected his CIBIL score.

Raising an alert about the fraud on social media, Rajkummar Rao wrote that while the loan was of Rs 2500, it did affect his credit score. He has urged the authorities to take precautionary measures in this regard and do the necessary rectification. He wrote, “#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs. 2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this”. To note, the CIBIL authorities are yet to reply to Rajkummar.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s tweet about becoming a victim of a fraud:

To note, this is the second time that Rajkummar has become victim of a fraud this year. Earlier, he had revealed that someone had sent a mail using his name to extort Rs 3 crores. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar and will be next seen in Monica, O My Darling which is slated to release on Netflix this year.